Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday, invoked the words of Mahatma Gandhi on the freedom fighter’s 151st birth anniversary, and said he would not bow down before anyone’s injustice.

“I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down before anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth,” the Congress leader tweeted on Friday, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police as they attempted to make their way to a village in Hathras district to visit the family of a Dalit woman who died after four upper-caste men raped her. The Congress leaders undertook the journey on foot, after their vehicles had been stopped by officers in Greater Noida.

Photos and videos on social media showed Gandhi falling down during an altercation with a police officer, who shoved him around. Gandhi also alleged the police baton charged him. “Just now police pushed me, lathicharged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi walk in this country?” Gandhi had said.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi also paid tributes on Gandhi Jayanti and spoke about the injustice meted out to farmers and labourers under the Narendra Modi government. Priyanka Gandhi said Mahatma Gandhi continues to be a source of inspiration for the country. “Gandhi ji is the inspiration for us today and through our politics it is our duty to stand with the weak,” she tweeted.