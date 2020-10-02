Hathras gangrape protests: Bhim Army chief to reach India Gate at 5 pm today amid ban on gathering
Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, including Derek O’Brien was stopped and allegedly roughed up by the police near the Hathras border.
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday called for a protest at Delhi’s India Gate – where large gatherings have been banned – to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the gangrape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, including Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondalhave, were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Hathras border, as they attempted to make their way to meet the woman’s family.
Photos and videos showed police personnel roughing up the MPs. Derek O’Brien was allegedly pushed to the ground during an altercation with the police. Trinamool Congress leader Pratima Mondal alleged the police misbehaved with the politicians and baton charged them.
Two weeks ago, four upper-caste men had tortured and raped the Dalit woman. She died on Tuesday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She had suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries when the four accused raped her in her village on September 14. The four men have been arrested. However, the woman was hastily cremated by the police, which has evoked shock and outrage across the country.
Live updates
2.25 pm: Hathras Sub Divisional Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena dismisses allegations that male constables touched woman MPs after a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs were stopped from entering the district in Uttar Pradesh, reports ANI. “The allegations are totally false,” he adds. “Women constables requested them to go back as no one is allowed to enter the village. When they tied to enter forcibly, women constables stopped them.”
1.44 pm: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut condemns the forcible detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police, ANI reports. “Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader,” Raut says. “We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support police’s behaviour with him. His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it’s gangrape of country’s democracy.”
The Congress leaders were detained on Thursday while they were on their way to visit the deceased woman’s family in Hathras. Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar had said they were released after signing personal bonds.
1.25 pm: Members of an upper-caste community in Uttar Pradesh hold protests in Hathras to support the four men who are accused of raping and brutally assaulting the young Dalit woman, The Times of India reports. The four men have been arrested.
1.20 pm: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad calls for a protest on Friday evening at Delhi’s India Gate – where large gatherings have been banned – to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the gangrape of the young Dalit woman.
“ How long will you stay silent, Prime Minister?,” Azad asks in a video message. “You will have to give answers. Today, at 5 pm, we are coming to India Gate to demand answers. Your silence is a danger for our daughters.”
1.18 pm: Trinamool Congress leader Pratima Mondal says the police misbehaved with the politicians and baton charged them, ANI reports. “We were going to meet her family but there were not allowing us,” she adds. “When we insisted, the women Police personnel pulled at our blouses and lathi-charged at our MP Pratima Mondal. She fell down. The male police officers touched her. This is shameful.”
1.18 pm: The TMC MPs allege they were just 1.5 km away from the woman’s house, when police personnel, NDTV reports . Photos and videos showed police personnel roughing up the politicians. Derek O’Brien was allegedly pushed to the ground during an altercation with the police.
1.17 pm: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs, including Derek O’Brien, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Pratima Mondalhave, were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police at the Hathras border, as they attempted to make their way to the village of a young Dalit woman who died after she was gangraped by four men from the Thakur community, The Indian Express reports.