India’s coronavirus tally on Friday rose to 63,94,069 with 81,484 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,095 to 99,773. As many as 53,52,078 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 83.70%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.56%.
Global markets fell after United States President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, weeks ahead of election. European markets opened more than 1% lower in early trading. The future contracts for the S&P 500 slumped 1.21% by early afternoon in Asia. US stocks dropped more than 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index erased gains and fell 0.69% as the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed normal trading after its worst-ever outage brought the world’s third-largest equity market to a standstill.
The Kerala government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, to control the rising coronavirus cases. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta said the order will come into force on October 3 and will be implemented till October 31.
The Uttarakhand government has issued guidelines for “Unlock 5” and allowed cinema halls and theatres to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones from October 15. The Uttar Pradesh government has also permitted reopening of schools and other educational institutions outside containment zones gradually after October 15.
Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Harak Rawat, who tested positive for the coronavirus on September 23, was hospitalised on Friday after breathing problems.
The Jharkhand government has allowed places of worship to open outside the containment zones in the state from October 8. The government added that this year’s Durga Puja will be permitted only at homes, temples and small pandals without public participation.
Karnataka Textile Minister Shrimant Patel has tested positive for the coronavirus. Patil said he was not symptomatic and was under home quarantine.
United States multinational technology company Amazon said that more than 19,800 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. It said that the infection rate was lower than expected.
A group of scientists in the United Kingdom warned that even an effective coronavirus vaccine will not return life to normal. The report by researches of the Royal Society said the world needed to be “realistic” about what a vaccine could achieve and by when.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.42 crore people and killed 10,21,709, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.35 crore people have recovered worldwide so far.