United States President Donald Trump on Friday was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus as he experienced coughing, congestion and fever, The New York Times reported. Officials said Trump had “mild symptoms”.

Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being given an experimental antibody treatment. His office said he would remain in the hospital for several days and cancelled his upcoming campaign events for the presidential elections.

The White House said the president was “fatigued but in good spirits” and was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to BBC.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump said he thought he was “doing very well”. “I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” said in the 18-second video taped just before getting on the Marine One helicopter. “I’m going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out. ”

First Lady Melania Trump, and the president’s close adviser Hope Hicks were also infected. But the rest of Trump’s family tested negative. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the president’s Democratic challenger who was on a debate stage with Trump on Tuesday, was tested twice Friday, with negative results both times. United States Vice President also tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump given experimental drug

The experimental antibody drug given to Donald Trump has been called one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19 infection, according to AP. The president was administered the drug through IV.

Its maker, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals , said the company agreed to supply a single dose for Trump at the request of his physician under “compassionate use provisions”. An experimental medicine is only provided on a case-by-case emergency basis, while studies of it continue.

The new drug is in late-stage testing and its safety and effectiveness are not yet known. No treatment has yet been able to prevent serious illness after a coronavirus infection.

Regeneron’s drug contains two antibodies to enhance chances that it will work. The company previously developed a successful Ebola treatment from a combination of antibodies.