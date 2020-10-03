India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday rose to 64,73,544 with 79,475 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,069 to 1,00,842. As many as 54,27,796 people have recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery rate to 83.84%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.56%.

Kerala reported its biggest one-day rise of 9,258 new cases, taking its tally to 2,12,626. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people, has been imposed in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts amid rising coronavirus cases. The orders will be in effect from October 3 to October 31.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus as he experienced coughing, congestion and fever. Officials said Trump had “mild symptoms”. Trump was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after being given an experimental antibody treatment. His office said he would remain in the hospital for several days and cancelled his upcoming campaign events for the presidential elections. In a video posted to Twitter, Trump said he thought he was “doing very well”.

Meanwhile, a group of scientists in the United Kingdom warned that even an effective coronavirus vaccine will not return life to normal. The report by researches of the Royal Society said the world needed to be “realistic” about what a vaccine could achieve and by when. Experts at the McGill University in Canada, meanwhile said that an effective vaccine against the coronavirus is not likely to be available for the general public before the fall of 2021. The researchers carried out a survey of 28 experts working in the field of vaccinology.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.44 crore people and killed 10,26,753, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 2.39 crore people have recovered worldwide so far.