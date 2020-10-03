Hathras gangrape protest: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit woman’s family today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march in Kolkata at 4 pm on Saturday.
A Congress’ delegation of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders is scheduled to meet the family of the Dalit woman, who was gang-raped and murdered in Hathras, on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi and his sister were briefly detained on Thursday as they tried to visit Hathras on the grounds that there was a ban on public assembly in the area. The police took them to a guest house at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida before escorting them back to Delhi.
The incident has sparked nationwide anger and protests. Criticism mounted after the woman’s family said her body was cremated by police without their consent, an allegation officials have continued to deny.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and their supporters joined hundreds of people at the Jantar Mantar to protest against the government’s response to the case on Friday. Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien and members of his party were roughed up by police officers when they tried to meet the family members of the woman in their village.
Live updates
10.53 am: The woman’s family demands a Supreme Court-monitored probe, saying the Special Investigation Team is “hand in glove” with the accused, News18 reports. The mother says they do not want a Central Bureau Investigation-led inquiry into the case either. “The UP administration didn’t give me the body of my daughter, I kept begging,” she adds. “We don’t want CBI enquiry.”
10.49 am: Hathras Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Prakash Meena says the media is now allowed to enter the woman’s village in Hathras, ANI reports. “Since SIT probe in the village is complete, the restriction on media has been lifted,” he says. Meena also dismisses allegations that the police have confiscated the phones of the woman’s family and placed them under a virtual house arrest.
10.43 am: The Delhi Police registers a case against the persons who staged a protest to demand justice in the Hathras gangrape case, as well as against those who were demanding a fair investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Hindustan Times reports.
“Members of many political parties and different NGOs in different groups reached Jantar Mantar to stage a protest demanding harsh punishment for accused persons in Hathras Gangrape Case and some were demanding fair investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case,” the police said in a statement.
“As the protestors have violated order under section 144 CrPC in force and other laws regarding Covid-19, a case under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 3 Epidemic Act and 51(b) Disaster Management Act has been registered at Parliament Street police station against the protestors.”
10.40 am: Activist Saket Gokhale moves the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on conducting a narco-polygraph test of all the people involved in the case, including the accused and the woman’s family, Bar and Bench reports.
9.25 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march in Kolkata today, reports PTI. The rally will start at 4 pm and the participants will walk from Birla Planetarium to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Central Kolkata.
9.23 am: A political controversy has erupted over an audio clip that appeared on a pro-government website and on social media purported to be of a telephone conversation between India Today reporter Tanushree Pandey and the brother of the deceased, Sandeep. Television channel India Today on Friday issued a statement asking the government to explain how a conversation by one of its journalist, who was covering the case of gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman by upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, was leaked online. The media group questioned why the woman’s family was under kept surveillance, and the legal basis for recording and leaking the telephonic conversations.
9.20 am: Hathras has been turned into a fortress as thousands of policemen guarded the district’s borders and put up barricades about two kilometres from the village to prevent anyone from entering the area. The woman’s family has alleged that their phones have been confiscated and they have been virtually placed under house arrest, with their outdoor movements confined.
9.18 am: Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir and four other police officers were suspended on Friday amid massive outrage over the gangrape and death of a Dalit woman. The UP government is facing immense criticism about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and the exploitative caste hierarchy under Adityanath’s tenure. Earlier in the day, the chief minister had asserted that his government was committed to the safety of women.
