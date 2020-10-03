Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the strategically important Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti valley. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and would reduce the travel time by about five hours.

Describing the inauguration as a “historic day”, Modi said the tunnel would strengthen India’s border infrastructure. “The Atal tunnel will give new strength to India’s border infrastructure,” he added. “This tunnel is not only important to Himachal, but also because it facilitates a connection to Ladakh. People who live in the mountains would know the significance of cutting down travel time by four or five hours.”

“It is an example of world-class border connectivity. There have been demands to improve border infrastructure but, for a long time, such projects either couldn’t get out of the planning stage or got stuck midway.” — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane, as well as Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass in Himachal was taken on June 3, 2000, when late Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. The foundation stone for the access road to the South Portal was laid on May 26, 2002.

In 2019, the Union Cabinet decided to name the Rohtang tunnel as Atal Tunnel to honour the contributions made by the former prime minister.

Described as the longest highway construction of its kind in the world (above 10,000 feet), the 9.02 km-long Atal Tunnel is built to “ultra-modern specifications” at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. It is a horseshoe-shaped, single-tube, double lane tunnel with a roadway of eight metres and has an overhead clearance of 5.525 metres.