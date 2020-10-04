India’s coronavirus count rose to 65,49,393 on Sunday, as the country reported 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 940 to 1,01,782.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

So far, more than 55 lakh people have recovered from the virus in India. The recovery rate is around 83% now.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission examination will be held today, after the Supreme Court refused to postpone it due to the virus outbreak. The exams will be allowed to be conducted as long as the safety guidelines are followed. The UPSC was also told to ask the Delhi government and police personnel not to prevent any candidates from reaching the exam centre on Sunday even if the centres were located in containment zones.

United States President Donald Trump, who was hospitalised after being infected with the virus, tweeted to say he was “feeling well”. This came after his doctor caused speculation while addressing the media when he refused to say whether the president was administered oxygen, or reveal whether he had a fever. Trump on Friday was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, while his wife Melania Trump is being treated for the virus at the White House.

There has been a rise in new infections across the globe, with the United Kingdom reporting more than 12,000 new cases on Saturday alone, the highest ever in the country. The heath department on Tuesday said it would be adding some earlier cases to the number of infections, but Saturday’s numbers are significantly higher than any reported earlier.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.47 crore people and killed 10,31,528, according to Johns Hopkins University.