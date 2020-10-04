Hathras gangrape case: Family wants Supreme Court-led judicial inquiry, says Priyanka Gandhi
The Congress leader listed some of the family’s questions and demands after meeting them on Saturday.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the family of a Dalit woman who was gangraped, and later died of her injuries, in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. Gandhi tweeted some of the family’s concerns and demands after meeting them.
Chief Minister Adityanath on Saturday recommended the Central Bureau of Investigation take over the case, after protests around the country over the way in which the case has been managed so far. The administration has denied it was caste-based crime – four upper caste Thakur men allegedly raped her – and has even denied the woman was raped, based on swab samples taken several days after the crime. The state police had also forcibly cremated her body while her family was locked in their home.
Live updates
9.06 am: Amit Malviya, who heads the BJP’s information technology unit, could be in trouble for tweeting a video of the Hathras gangrape complainant. The chief of the National Commission for Women tells The Sunday Express that if he did share a video revealing her identity, and “if she is a rape victim”, it is illegal. Under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, it is illegal to reveal the identity of a victim of sexual assault.
Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women chief Vimla Batham also tells The Sunday Express that if the video Malviya shared revealed the woman’s identity, it was “definitely objectionable”. Batham adds that the commission will take cognisance and serve Malviya a notice if this is true.
8.45 am: A medico-legal report from the hospital where the complainant was admitted refutes the state police’s claim that she was not raped.
Read more: Hathras rape case: UP hospital contradicts police’s ‘no rape’ claim, says report
8.43 am: The woman’s brother tells ANI that the family had not asked for a CBI investigation as an inquiry by a special investigation team is already underway.
8.40 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lists the concerns and demands of the woman’s family. This includes a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry and that the Hathras district magistrate be suspended and not be given a post after. The family also asks why their daughter’s body was burnt without their permission, why they are being misled and threatened, and how they can trust that it was their daughter’s body which was cremated.
Here are updates on the case from Saturday:
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Saturday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the Hathras rape and murder case, the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted. The case was so far being handled by a special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police. However, it is unclear if a state’s chief minister can order a CBI inquiry.
- The sister of the woman claimed on Saturday that police had cremated someone else’s body earlier this week. The mother of the 20-year-old woman said the police did not hand over her daughter’s body after her death. “These people didn’t let me see the body of my girl even after I kept begging for it,” the mother said.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the Centre is running a “dictatorship” in the country, and that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a “pandemic” that is torturing Dalits the most. Banerjee claimed that instead of running a government “for the people”, the BJP ran a government “against the people, the Dalits and the farmers”.
- Television channel India Today on Friday issued a statement asking the government to explain how a conversation by one of its journalists, who was covering the case, was leaked online. The media group questioned why the woman’s family was under kept surveillance, and the legal basis for recording and leaking the telephonic conversations. Scroll.in was not able to independently verify the audio clip.
- The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday turned the district of Hathras into a virtual fortress as hundreds of policemen guarded the district’s borders and put up barricades about two kilometres from the village to prevent anyone from entering the area. The village of the deceased woman was flooded with over 300 policemen who came in 17 police vehicles. The woman’s family alleged their phones have been confiscated and they have been virtually placed under house arrest.
- Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi along with three other party MPs were on Saturday allowed to go to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after she was brutally assaulted and allegedly gangraped. On Thursday, they had been stopped from travelling to Hathras, and escorted back to Delhi.