The Bihar Police on Sunday said that they have registered a first information report against Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder of a Dalit leader in Purnea district, The Hindu reported.

Former RJD state Secretary of Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes cell Shakti Mallik was shot dead on Sunday at his residence in Bihar’s Purnia town. The police seized a country-made pistol and an empty cartridge from the spot.

Purnia Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said: “The deceased’s wife Khushboo Devi has lodged an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others at the local Khajanchi Haat police station for hatching a conspiracy to kill her husband.” The four others named in the report are Kalo Paswan, his wife Sunita Devi, Anil Kumar Sadhu and Manoj Paswan. Sadhu, who was earlier with the Lok Janshakti Party, is the son-in-law of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and president of RJD’s state Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe cell.

The killing came after Mallik had, in a video that was widely shared on social media, accused Tejashwi Yadav and Sadhu of demanding Rs 50 lakh to contest on an RJD ticket the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Tejashwi Yadav ji said my father is [RJD supremo] Lalu Prasad Yadav ji,” Mallik can be heard saying in a video after he was expelled from the party over his allegations. “If you will raise your voice... you will be killed. Tejashwi Yadav ji has threatened me.” He added that the former Bihar deputy chief minister used caste-based slurs against him.

Former secretary SC/ST cell of Rashtriya Janata Dal Shakti Mallik gunned down few days ago he had alleged Tejaswi yadav had demanded Rs 50 lakh for assembly TICKET and threatened to kill him pic.twitter.com/L2ROfml88A — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) October 5, 2020

Mallik was going to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly from Raniganj seat in Araria district as an Independent candidate. In the police report, the wife of the 38-year-old slain leader alleged that Mallik was killed at the behest of RJD leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, since he was going to contest as an Independent.

“The probe in the case is underway to ascertain the involvement of the accused persons…the deceased’s wife has also provided the video clip in which Mallik had levelled serious charges against RJD leaders and others,” said Sharma.

Local residents told The Hindu that Mallik had a political rivalry with Kalu Paswan, a local leader. They, however, added that both of them had arrived at a compromise.

RJD leaders have said that the allegations and the police report are politically motivated as the election in the state was approaching. “The FIR and charges made against party leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap are baseless, fake and fabricated... it is nothing but politically motivated”, RJD leader and party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said.

On Sunday, ruling Janata Dal (United) leader Ajay Alok demanded that the Election Commission order an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the killing. “Such has been the character of RJD leaders…they sell party tickets to amass wealth…Shakti Mallik and his family must get justice,” BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said.

Elections in Bihar will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. This is the first election to be held in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats, of which 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. The results will be announced on November 10.