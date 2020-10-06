8.02 am: Members of the upper-caste Thakur community in Hathras accused the woman and her family of falsely blaming the four men who were arrested after her statement, NDTV reports. They criticised Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad for asking for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry and demanded a CBI probe, which has been recommended by the Adityanath government.

“Do you not have faith in the CBI?” He [Chandrashekhar Azad] does not trust the CBI, has come here to do politics,” a Thakur man said. “Just let us meet him once then we will make sure he does [trust the CBI],” a man shouts in one of the videos, surrounded by policemen who simply watch him.

7.54 am: The workers of the Congress party and activists of the Bhim Army clashed in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, during a protest to demand justice for the woman, the Hindustan Times reports. The clashes erupted after Bhim Army members started shouting slogans against Congress members, the police said.

“Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there and started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash. Later police dispersed them,” said Lakhesh Kevat, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station while talking to the media.

7.48 am: Four people, said to have links with alleged radical group Popular Front of India and an associate outfit, were arrested in Mathura on Monday while they were on their way to Hathras from Delhi, PTI reports, quoting the police.

The police said the four were taken into custody at Mathura’s Math toll plaza where the police were checking vehicles after receiving a tip off that some “suspicious people” were on their way to Hathras from Delhi.

7.45 am: The Supreme Court today will consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation or a Special Investigation Team inquiry monitored by sitting or retired judges into the gangrape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Also read:

Hathras gangrape: SC to consider plea for court-monitored inquiry, transfer of trial tomorrow