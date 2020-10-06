A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act court in Mumbai on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20 in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, ANI reported. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput.

This is the second time the court has extended the actor and her brother’s judicial custody. The Narcotics Control Bureau has described Rhea Chakraborty as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

On September 29, the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on their bail pleas. During the hearing, the NCB had opposed their pleas, arguing that their alleged crime was “worse than murder or culpable homicide”

In her bail petition, Chakraborty had said that Rajput “was the only consumer of drugs and used others around him to facilitate his drug habit”. Chakraborty also accused the investigating agencies of targeting her and her brother in a witch-hunt.

Rhea Chakraborty made multiple serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and claimed she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” confessions, which she has now retracted. She said she had “not committed any crime whatsoever and had been falsely implicated in the case”. Chakraborty is the ninth person to be arrested in the drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel, which was in-charge of examining his autopsy reports, had ruled out that the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.

The case is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Several high-profile actors, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, have also been questioned in the drugs case.