Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday shared the seat-sharing formula ahead of the state Assembly polls, ANI reported. The chief minister said his party, the Janata Dal (United), will contest from 122 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been allocated 121 seats.

Kumar added that the Janata Dal (U) will allot seven seats to Hindustani Awam Morcha from its quota, while the BJP was in talks to share its seat with the Vikassheel Insaan Party. There are 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

Elections in Bihar will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. This is the first election to be held in the country during the coronavirus pandemic. The Bihar Assembly has 243 seats, of which 38 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and two for Scheduled Tribes. The results will be announced on November 10.

Meanwhile, the chief minister dismissed rumours of misunderstanding between the his party and the BJP, adding that he was working with the saffron party for the development of Bihar, according to NDTV. The statement came after the Lok Janshakti Party on Sunday announced that it will not contest the Assembly elections with the Janata Dal (United) due to “ideological differences”.

Kumar also issued a reminder of the contribution of the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP in helping Paswan reach the Rajya Sabha.

On October 3, the Bihar Grand Alliance had announced its seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls. The Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal was contesting from 144 seats, the Congress 70 and the Left parties – Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) – were coming together to contest from 29 seats.