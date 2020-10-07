The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Live Law reported. She has been accused of procuring drugs for Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau had called her as an “active member of a drug syndicate”.

She was arrested on September 8.

The court, however, rejected the bail pleas of Abdul Parihar and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.

On September 29, the Bombay High Court had reserved its verdict on their bail pleas. During the hearing, the NCB had opposed their pleas, arguing that their alleged crime was “worse than murder or culpable homicide”.

Rhea Chakraborty made multiple serious allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau and claimed she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory” confessions, which she has now retracted. She said she had “not committed any crime whatsoever and had been falsely implicated in the case”. Chakraborty is the ninth person to be arrested in the drug-related investigation into Rajput’s death.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. On October 3, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel, which was in-charge of examining his autopsy reports, had ruled out that the actor was murdered and confirmed he died by suicide.

The case is already being looked into by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Several high-profile actors, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, have also been questioned in the drugs case.