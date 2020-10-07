The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing.

Charpentier and Doudna have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors, a statement on the Nobel Prize website said. “Using these, researchers can change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms with extremely high precision,” the statement added. “This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.”

“There is enormous power in this genetic tool, which affects us all. It has not only revolutionised basic science, but also resulted in innovative crops and will lead to ground-breaking new medical treatments,” said Claes Gustafsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.