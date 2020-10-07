The Scotland Yard in London on Tuesday said that they have launched a murder investigation after three members of a family of Indian origin were found dead in their flat at Golden Mile House on Clayponds Lane, Brentford.

The bodies of Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj, 36, and her three-year-old son Kailash Kuha Raj were found when officers from the Metropolitan Police entered their flat on Tuesday. In a press statement, the police said the woman’s husband, Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, was found with severe stab injuries and died at the scene soon after the officers forced entry.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide, believing that 42-year-old Sithamparanathan fatally injured himself and killed his wife and child. An autopsy of the bodies will be conducted on Thursday.

“Although we are in the infancy of this investigation, it appears that Poorna and Kailash had been dead for some time,” Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who is leading the investigation, said. He said neighbours had not seen the family for some days, perhaps since September 21.

“We know the family often walked their dog, a poodle cross breed, in and around the local area and I would ask anyone who saw them at any time in the last month to contact police so we can begin to build a full picture of their lives,” Harding said. “I know I speak on behalf of all the officers in my team that words cannot sufficiently sum up the devastation that this horrific incident will have on the families of those involved.”

He also said the incident had caused “enormous shock and concern” among local residents. The Scotland Yard said officers initially received a phone call on October 4 from a family member raising concerns about the welfare of Sivaraj. Officers went to the flat several times early on October 5 but were not able to contact anybody. Concerns heightened after speaking to neighbours and officers decided to force entry just after midnight on Tuesday.

“Local residents can expect to see officers at the scene and patrolling the local area to provide reassurance, and if they have any concerns, I would urge them to speak to our officers,” Peter Gardner, the local area commander for the Metropolitan Police said.