The News Broadcasting Standards Authority has fined news channel Aaj Tak Rs 1 lakh for telecasting fake tweets related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Live Law reported on Thursday. It also asked the channel to air an apology.

In its order dated October 6, the NBSA said Aaj Tak “did not conduct the due diligence required prior to telecasting the tweets and attributing” those to Rajput. It also said that videos of the same programmes if hosted, on the website of the broadcasters, YouTube or other links should be removed immediately.

The authority will give the text, date and time of the apology. Aaj Tak will have to submit a proof of compliance of telecast of the apology in a compact disc within seven days of telecast.

The NBSA added that Aaj Tak along with India TV News should apologise for the “egregious violations” of guidelines and in particular for the manner in which the images of Rajput’s body were shown. Other news channels like Zee News and News 24 will also have to air apologies in the context of specific programmes aired by the channels. It also issued a warning to News Nation and ABP News, according to News Laundry.

The NBSA is an autonomous body created by the National Broadcasting Association. Rajat Sharma, the editor-in-chief of India TV, is its president and it is chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice AK Sikri.

Over the last few months, the death of the actor has dominated television news coverage. The Mumbai Police said it was a case of suicide, but subsequently Rajput’s family filed a complaint with Bihar Police accusing his former live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and cheating. Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau – took up cases against her.

On September 3, the Bombay High Court asked the news channels to show restraint in reporting the case. When the matter came up before the court again on September 11, the court expressed surprise that there was no state control over electronic media.

