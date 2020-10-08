The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took into custody human rights activist Stan Swamy from Ranchi, Jharkhand, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Bhima Koregaon case, his colleagues present on the spot confirmed to Scroll.in.

Swamy was taken into custody from the Bagaicha campus of Ranchi Jesuits, where he currently resides. “No warrant was presented,” a colleague present on the campus said. “NIA people were rough and arrogant. They said he [Swamy] was accused and a senior officer wants to meet him at the NIA office in Ranchi.” It is not clear where the activist has been taken.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Swamy said he was interrogated by the central agency for 15 hours during a span of five days – July 27 to July 30 and then on August 6. The investigating officials presented several extracts of information allegedly taken from his computer implicating his connection to “maoist forces”. “I told them all these are fabrications stealthily put into my computer and I disowned them,” Swamy said.

The activist added that the nature of the NIA investigation had nothing to do with the Bhima-Koregaon case in which he has been booked as a “suspected-accused”, and consequently raided twiceon 28 August 2018, and 12 June 2019. “But it had everything to do to somehow establish (i) that I am personally linked to extremist leftist forces, (ii) that through me Bagaicha is also relating to some maoists. I denied both these allegations in strongest terms,” Swamy said.