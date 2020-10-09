India’s coronavirus count rose to 69,06,151 on Friday as the country reported 70,496 new cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 964 to 1,06,490. There are 8,93,592 active cases in the country, and 59,06,069. The recovery rate stood at 85.52%.
China claimed that Covid-19 broke out in various parts of the world last year, but it was the only country to have reported and taken action against it. Beijing also denied United States’ allegations that the virus first emerged from a bio-lab in Wuhan, or from the country’s wet markets. “We all know that the epidemic broke out in various places in the world at the end of last year, while China was the first to report the outbreak, identified the pathogen and shared the genome sequence with the world,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.
Entry to the Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala has been banned till October 15 after at least 10 priests, including the chief priest and the joint chief priest, tested positive for the coronavirus. V Ratheesan, the temple’s chief executive officer, said the priest for special ceremonies will perform daily pujas without the devotees.
The Indian Medical Association on Thursday questioned the scientific basis of the government’s protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of Covid-19.
A report prepared by the National Centre for Disease Control has warned that Delhi should prepare for an increase of 15,000 daily coronavirus cases during the winter season. The government institute said that festive gatherings, seasonal illnesses and influx of patients from outside would add to the city’s tally.
Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital’s doctors announced that they would stop attending to coronavirus patients from Saturday, claiming that they have not been paid their salaries for months in a row.
United States President Donald Trump’s doctor declared he is safe to return to public life from Saturday. The American president, who was hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19, was discharged on Monday.
A study published in the journal Science showed that scientists have found the persistence of antibodies that target the coronavirus in the blood and saliva of patients with the infection at least three months after the onset of symptoms. The finding may lead to alternative methods of testing for the infection.
TheNational Institutes of Health in the United States said it has begun a late-stage trial of a combination of remdesivir and a highly concentrated solution of antibodies that neutralise Covid-19.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.64 crore and the toll rose to 10,50,869, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.53 crore.