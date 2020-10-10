The police in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city have arrested five men for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint, PTI reported on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Tamil Vanan said that the incident took place on Tuesday night in the city’s Bagbera area, when the girl was out with a friend. Vannan added that the accused tied up the girl’s friend, took her to a cowshed and raped her.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Tiu, Roshan Kujur, Suraj Patro and Sunny Soren, the officer said. One of the accused is a minor and was sent to a juvenile home.

The police also recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from the accused.

The senior police officer stated that there had been discrepancies in the girl’s statement. “Soon after the incident, the police registered a case and started investigating it,” he said. “The girl had initially said that she was abducted while she was returning from dance class. However, discrepancies were found during the investigation.”