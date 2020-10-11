India’s coronavirus tally rose to 70,53,806 on Sunday as the country reported 74,383 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry. The country’s toll rose by 918 to 1,08,334.

India’s active cases stood at 8,67,496, while the number of recoveries rose to 60,77,976. The country’s recovery rate is 86.17%, while the death rate reached 1.54%.

Of the total cases in India, Maharashtra alone accounts for 15,17,434 cases. The state’s toll stands at 40,040. Kerala reported its biggest one-day rise of 11,755 new cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,77,855. The state’s toll rose by 23 to 978.

The state’s Health Minister KK Shailaja, however, said that the peak had not arrived yet. “Daily numbers could peak around 20,000,” she told the The Indian Express. “Our effort is to keep it below 15,000 a day. We hope that by November, these numbers would begin to decline.”

India has tested 8.68 crore more samples for the coronavirus so far. More than 10.78 lakh tests were done on Saturday alone.

Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech, which had sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India to conduct phase three clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, was on Saturday asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase two trial before starting the third phase.

The global coronavirus count crossed 3.71 crore, while the toll rose to 10,71,308, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.57 crore.