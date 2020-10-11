The Delhi University on Saturday announced its first cut-off list for admissions to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-’21. Lady Shri Ram College has a 100% cut-off for three Bachelor of Arts (Honours) courses

Lady Shri Ram College is the first Delhi University-affiliated institution to have set a 100% cut-off since 2015, according to the Hindustan Times. The cut-off is for Political Science, Economics and Psychology.

The college’s cut-off for the BA (Economics and History) programme is 99%. The same cut-off will apply to its BA (History and Political Science) and BA (Political Science and Psychology) combinations. The cut off for the Economics and Mathematics combination is 97.75%, while the Economics and Political Science programme is 99.25%.

In Shri Ram College of Commerce, the cut-off for the BA (Honours) Economics course is 99%. The cut-off for the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) programme was set at 99.50%.

Hindu College set the cut-off for its BA (Honours) Statistics programme at 99.25%. The college’s cut-off for the BA (Honours) Economics course is 99.25%. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Political Science is 99.50% and Bachelor of Science (Honours) Chemistry is 98.3%. For BSc (Honours) Physics, the cut-off is 99.33%.

Miranda House’s cut off for the BA (Honours ) English course is 99%. BA (Honours) History cut off is 98.75% and BA (Honours ) Political Science is 99%.

Check full list for arts and commerce and science courses here.

A total of 70,000 undergraduate seats are available across DU colleges, according to PTI. The admission process will start from October 12. It will be done online in view of the coronavirus crisis. The new academic session will commence from November 18.

An unidentified DU official told the news agency that the 100% cut-off was absurd. “It is difficult to demystify the cut-off announced by LSR [Lady Shri Ram College] this time,” the official said. “It is true that there were more students who scored above 90 and 95% this year but announcing 100% cut-offs is absurd. In my view, the college won’t be able to fill all the seats in the first cut-off.”

The official added: “This year, the cut-offs are higher since principals did not have information about the number of applications for each course. This time, the students were not given the option to choose courses while filling the application forms.”