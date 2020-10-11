Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday endorsed Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The elections are scheduled for November 3, and the results will be announced on the same day.

“I never engage in party politics,” Thunberg tweeted. “But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that. From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean...you know...damn! Just get organised and get everyone to vote Biden.”

However, she also shared a tweet from a user who responded to Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who said Biden will not ban fracking. “Actually we are going to make him do it, to borrow a phrase from FDR [former US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt],” author and social activist Naomi Klein had said. “Just like movements made Obama-Biden stop KXL and DAPL. It’s too bad we have to waste energy on it when we should be focussed on a Green New Deal but we’ll make them do both, because there is no choice.”

In December last year, Trump had tweeted: “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” He was referring to Time Magazine announcing Thunberg as its Person of the Year.

Thunberg sparked a global climate protest, held by 40 lakh people, after striking outside the Swedish Parliament in 2018. She also addressed United Nations summits and politicians – from Europe to North America – urging them to listen to climate scientists and take action against global heating.