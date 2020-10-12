Coronavirus: With 66,732 new cases, India’s tally breaches 71-lakh mark
The number of recoveries in India rose to 61,49,535, and the recovery rate stood at 86.17%.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 71,20,538 on Monday as the country reported 66,732 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 816 to 1,09,150. India’s active cases stood at 8,61,853, while the number of recoveries rose to 61,49,535. The country’s recovery rate is 86.17%, while the death rate stood at 1.54%.
The global coronavirus count crossed 3.73 crore and the toll rose to 10,75,779, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.59 crore.
Live updates
9.30 am: India’s case count goes up to 71,20,538 as the country reports 66,732 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 816 to 1,09,150. There are 8,61,853 active cases in the country, while the number of recoveries goes up to 61,49,535.
9 am: The five top states in terms of percentage of active cases, case fatality rate and recovery rate are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The Union health ministry tweets a graphic showing gradual improvement in their performance.
8.50 am: Assam on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus figures in four months – 396 new cases and five deaths – state Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said, according to PTI.
8.48 am: India is open to the option of introducing more than one Covid-19 vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. “Considering the large population size of India, one vaccine or vaccine manufacturer will not be able to fulfil the requirements of vaccinating the whole country,” he said during a briefing. “Therefore, we are open to assessing the feasibility of introducing several Covid-19 vaccines in the country as per their availability for the Indian population.”
8.45 am: Nine new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram, takes the tally to 2,184, reports ANI. The number of active cases is 174, while 2,010 people have been discharged so far.
8.30 am: Nagaland’s coronavirus tally breached the 7,000-mark on Sunday after 70 more people tested positive, reported OTI, citing Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 70,53,806 on Sunday as the country reported 74,383 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 918 to 1,08,334. India’s active cases stood at 8,67,496, while the number of recoveries rose to 60,77,976. The country’s recovery rate is 86.17%, while the death rate reached 1.54%.
- India has tested 8.68 crore more samples for the coronavirus so far. More than 10.78 lakh tests were done on Saturday alone.
- Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that it is possible that the number of coronavirus cases could surge during the winter. “SARS CoV-2 is a respiratory virus and the transmission of respiratory viruses is known to increase during the colder weather,” Vardhan said. “Respiratory viruses thrive better in cold weather and low humidity conditions.”
- Delhi’s Covid-19 case count rose to 3.09 lakh on Sunday, with 2,780 new cases. Meanwhile, 29 deaths took the toll to 5,769. This is the tenth consecutive day that Delhi has reported less than 3,000 daily cases.
- Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Sunday said that though the state has seen an increase in the number of cases, it has kept the mortality rate in check. “We could contain cases when there was lockdown,” she said. “But now measures are eased. We can’t blame the government for easing restrictions because people need to work and earn or else they will starve to death. But people need to follow all precautions.”
- Pakistan has imposed “mini smart” lockdowns in several cities after a surge in the case positivity rate, a minister said on Sunday, amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. Pakistan reported 666 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 318,932, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.
- The global coronavirus count crossed 3.71 crore, while the toll rose to 10,71,308, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of recoveries crossed 2.57 crore.