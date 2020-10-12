Power outage in Mumbai due to supply failure, suburban trains get delayed
Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region experienced power outages on Monday, The Indian Express reported. Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the areas that were largely affected.
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Electricity said the electric supply was interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. “Inconvenience is regretted,” it said.
The Central Railway said that suburban trains in the city were facing delays due to the power grid failure. “Mumbai Suburban trains on Central Railway held up due to grid failure,” it tweeted. “We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us.”
Further details awaited.
