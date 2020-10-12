The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences to two US scientists – Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson – for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.

“This year’s Laureates, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, have studied how auctions work,” a statement said. “They have also used their insights to design new auction formats for goods and services that are difficult to sell in a traditional way, such as radio frequencies. Their discoveries have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world.”

Last year, economist Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, were given the award for more than 20 years of economic research to develop new ways to study and help the poor.