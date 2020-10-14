At least nine people, including a two-month-old child, were killed and four others injured late on Tuesday night after a part of a large boundary wall collapsed in Hyderabad’s Old City area after heavy rain, reported Hindustan Times.

Falaknuma Assistant Commissioner of Police MA Majeed told the newspaper that the wall collapsed around 11 pm. He added that massive granite blocks from a compound wall fell on around 10 houses.

“Two houses were badly damaged and nine persons died on the spot,” Majeed said. “They include five victims in one family and four others from different families. Four persons sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Owaisi hospital.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he was conducting an inspection in the area when the wall collapse happened. “I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people and injuring 2,” he tweeted. “On my [way] from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I’m on my way to Talabkatta and Yesrab Nagar.”

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

Telangana has received heavy rain over the last few days. The incessant downpour has killed twelve people in the state in the last 48 hours, according to NDTV.