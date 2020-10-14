Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah visited Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti at her residence in Srinagar on Wednesday, and invited her for a meeting of all the major regional political parties of the Union Territory on Thursday.

“My father and I called on Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba this afternoon to enquire about her well-being after her release from detention,” Omar Abdullah tweeted. “She has kindly accepted Farooq Sb’s invitation to join a meeting of the Gupkar Declaration signatories tomorrow afternoon.”

In response, Mufti said she was sure that together they could all “change things for the better”.

It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. Im sure together we all can change things for the better. https://t.co/48yc39Wjhb — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 14, 2020

Under the Gupkar Declaration, regional parties and the Congress resolved to protect Jammu and Kashmir’s special constitutional status and fight against any move to dilute it. On August 22, the six parties reaffirmed their commitment to the declaration and vowed to fight unitedly against the Centre’s decision to alter the region’s status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Mufti was released from detention on Tuesday after a period of 14 months. After her release, Mufti said that the leaders and people of Kashmir will never forget the humiliation caused by the Centre’s decision to abolish the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370. She added that Kashmiris have to get back what the government snatched from them. “We have to get back what the Delhi snatched from us in an undemocratic and illegal way,” Mufti said.

Almost all of the Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including two other former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah – were detained last year. Omar Abdullah was released seven months later on March 24 as the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked his detention order under the Public Safety Act. Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was released in July.