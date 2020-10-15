At least 25 people died till Wednesday night as heavy rain lashed Hyderabad, the Hindu reported. The deaths included nine people who died in a building collapse in Hyderabad’s Old City area late on Tuesday.

The incessant downpour led to wall collapses in several places and submerged low lying-areas.

Videos on social media showed heavy flooding on the streets. At some places, cars were washed away by the strong currents. The city has been receiving incessant downpour over the last three days. Hyderabad recorded 191.8 millimetres of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, according to The Indian Express. This is the highest rainfall that the city has received in month of October since 1903.

The Indian Army was called in to help with relief and rescue operations in Hyderabad on Wednesday, according to ANI. The Army personnel distributed food packages and provided emergency medical relief to people stranded due to floods.

At least 30 people have died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, with nine of them being victims of the Hyderabad wall collapse, according to NDTV. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents over a period of 48 hours, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured them that the Centre will provide them all possible assistance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation in both the states. “Modi government is committed to provide all possible assistance to the people of both the states in this hour of need,” he tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, meanwhile, said that he will visit flood-affected areas of Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Telangana government had declared a holiday for all its offices and institutions on Wednesday and Thursday in view of the heavy rain, The Times of India reported.

The Indian Meteorological Department has now forecast only light to moderate rainfall for some parts of Hyderabad, NDTV reported. It, however, warned of a thunderstorm over the weekend.