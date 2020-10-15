Coronavirus: India’s count crosses 73 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day
Russia on Wednesday approved its second coronavirus vaccine after preliminary trials.
India coronavirus tally rose to 73,07,097 on Thursday as it reported 67,708 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 680 to 1,11,266. India’s active cases stood at 8,12,390 while the recoveries reached 63,83,441.
The Union health ministry said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August.
Russia on Wednesday approved its second coronavirus vaccine after preliminary trials. The vaccine has been developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 3.84 crore people and killed 10,91,245, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries crossed 2.65 crore.
Live updates
9.45 am: China’s state-run Sinopharm Group is offering its two coronavirus vaccines for free to students going abroad for higher studies, The Wall Street Journal reports. The move is aimed at boosting public confidence in the vaccines, Reuters reports.
9.33 am: India coronavirus tally rises to 73,07,097 on Thursday as it reports 67,708 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rises by 680 to 1,11,266.
9.30 am: French President Emmanuel Macron announces a night curfew in Paris and eight other cities amid rising coronavirus cases, BBC reports.
9.27 am: United States President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump tests positive for the coronavirus, Reuters reports.
9.25 pm: Passengers travelling on trains without masks or not following physical distancing at railway stations may face fines or even jail terms, according to new guidelines from the Railway Protection Force, The Hindu reports.
8.50 am: Russia on Wednesday announced that it has approved a second vaccine, developed by the Vector Institute in Siberia.
Read more here:
Coronavirus: Russia approves second vaccine after early-stage trials
8.36 am: The health ministry says the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has sharply increased to 70.4 days from 25.5 days in mid-August
8.30 am: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla says the state government has decided to open schools and guidelines for the same will be issued soon, ANI reports.
8.29 am: Mizoram reports eight new cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 2,220.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 72,39,389 on Wednesday as the country reported 63,509 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll climbed by 730 to 1,10,586. India’s active cases stood at 8,26,876. The active cases stayed below 9 lakh for the sixth straight day. India’s number of recoveries rose to 63,01,927. The recovery rate is 86.78% and the mortality rate stood at 1.53%.
- The Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed Mumbai Metro services to restart in a phased manner from Thursday, and also increased the number of local trains. It also restarted air-conditioned local train services. Besides this, government and private libraries and weekly bazaars will be allowed to run.
- Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tested positive for coronavirus. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar also said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He added that he has isolated himself at his official residence on doctors’ advice.
- The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday estimated that India’s per capita Gross Domestic Product will shrink 10.3%, ending March 31, 2021, while the figure in Bangladesh is expected to grow 3.8%. India faces the biggest contraction of major emerging markets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow the Centre a month’s time to implement the interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore. It asked why it should take such a long time to implement a decision already taken, and directed that the execution of waiver should be done by November 2. The government claimed that the deadline for providing relief to borrowers was November 15.