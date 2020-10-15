Malayalam poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboodiri, widely known as Akkitham, died on Thursday morning, Matrabhumi reported. He was 94 years old. The poet was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur city.

Akkitham was from Kerala’s Palakkad district. The poet was regarded as the proponent of modernism in Malayalam poetry, with more than 43 literary works to his name. Irupatham Noottandinte Ithihasam, or the legend of 20th century, is one of his iconic works.

In November, Akkitham was declared the recipient of the 55th Jnanpith Award, the country’s highest literary honour. He was given the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, in 2017. The poet had also received several other awards, including the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 1971, the Sahitya Academy Award in 1973, and the Vayalar Award in 2012.

Akkitham had worked as a journalist in several magazines. He is also known for his advocacy against social evils that are said to be prevalent in the Nampoothiri (Brahmin) community.