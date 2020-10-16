The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a retired judge to monitor instances of stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in view of rising pollution levels in Delhi, reported NDTV. The court appointed retired judge Justice Madan B Lokur for leading the monitoring team.

“The state governments concerned will provide secretarial, security and financial facilities to this committee,” the court said, adding that the panel would submit its report in 15 days.

The three-judge bench ordered that all authorities in the states and the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority will report to Justice Lokur-led committee, according to the Hindustan Times. It added that groups such as Bharat Scouts, National Cadet Corps, and Guides and National Service Scheme could be deployed to carry out physical surveillance of fields where stubble burning was likely to happen.

The court also recorded in its order that Punjab and Haryana have taken adequate steps to control stubble burning but more preventive steps were needed to be put in place.

The next hearing on the case has been scheduled on October 26.

The order came on a plea filed by Aditya Dubey, an environmental activist and Class 12 student, and law student Aman Banka, which had sought steps to stop stubble burning. The plea had also directions to give free-of-cost stubble removing machines to small and marginal farmers in order to help them keep a check on high particulate matters in the air. The petition had said that stubble burning contributes 40% of air pollution in the Capital.

The air quality index of Delhi was 242 at 1.55 pm, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.