A look at the headlines right now:

Modi calls for speedy access to Covid vaccine, suggests delivery system along lines of elections: The prime minister told officials to develop a vaccine delivery system involving all levels of government, and including civil society groups. Dr Reddy’s gets drugs regulator approval to test Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine: Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Dr Reddy’s had agreed to collaborate on clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine in September. Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for allegedly trying to create communal tensions: Earlier this week, the Karnataka Police had filed an FIR against the actor for her tweet referring to protesting farmers as terrorists. Sabarimala temple opens, only 250 pilgrims allowed a day, negative certificates must: India’s coronavirus tally crossed 74 lakh on Saturday, and recoveries reached 65.24 lakh. Congress, RJD, Left alliance releases manifesto for Bihar polls, promises to scrap new farm laws: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the alliance’s pick for the chief minister’s post, promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the state. On Tanishq ad, Amit Shah warns against ‘over-activism’, says India’s roots of harmony ‘very strong’: The home minister in an interview to News18 also spoke about Maharashtra governor’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Hathras rape. Kerala journalist and three others, arrested on their way to Hathras, named in another sedition case: The case, registered on October 4, pertains to an alleged conspiracy to incite riots along caste lines and also to defame the Uttar Pradesh government. Father, cousins kill 19-year-old woman in suspected case of caste killing, say Karnataka Police: In a separate incident, a12-year-old Adivasi girl was gangraped, killed in Dumka, Jharkhand. ‘How many more Hathras incidents?’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks UP government: The Congress leader also said farmer’s voices have been “suppressed” in Parliament with the passage of three controversial farming bills. Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party secures second term with landslide win in New Zealand election: The mandate means Arden could form the first single-party government in the country in decades.