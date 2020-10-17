The big news: Modi says access to Covid vaccine should be ensured speedily, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Dr Reddy’s got permission to conduct trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, and a court ordered an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister.
- Modi calls for speedy access to Covid vaccine, suggests delivery system along lines of elections: The prime minister told officials to develop a vaccine delivery system involving all levels of government, and including civil society groups.
- Dr Reddy’s gets drugs regulator approval to test Russia’s Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine: Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and Dr Reddy’s had agreed to collaborate on clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine in September.
- Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, her sister for allegedly trying to create communal tensions: Earlier this week, the Karnataka Police had filed an FIR against the actor for her tweet referring to protesting farmers as terrorists.
- Sabarimala temple opens, only 250 pilgrims allowed a day, negative certificates must: India’s coronavirus tally crossed 74 lakh on Saturday, and recoveries reached 65.24 lakh.
- Congress, RJD, Left alliance releases manifesto for Bihar polls, promises to scrap new farm laws: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the alliance’s pick for the chief minister’s post, promised to create 10 lakh jobs in the state.
- On Tanishq ad, Amit Shah warns against ‘over-activism’, says India’s roots of harmony ‘very strong’: The home minister in an interview to News18 also spoke about Maharashtra governor’s letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Hathras rape.
- Kerala journalist and three others, arrested on their way to Hathras, named in another sedition case: The case, registered on October 4, pertains to an alleged conspiracy to incite riots along caste lines and also to defame the Uttar Pradesh government.
- Father, cousins kill 19-year-old woman in suspected case of caste killing, say Karnataka Police: In a separate incident, a12-year-old Adivasi girl was gangraped, killed in Dumka, Jharkhand.
- ‘How many more Hathras incidents?’ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks UP government: The Congress leader also said farmer’s voices have been “suppressed” in Parliament with the passage of three controversial farming bills.
- Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party secures second term with landslide win in New Zealand election: The mandate means Arden could form the first single-party government in the country in decades.