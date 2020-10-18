Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said no major mutation of the Covid-19 virus has been detected in India so far, adding that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been studying the matter in detail.

Replying to a question during his weekly interaction ‘Sunday Samvaad’, Vardhan also said that presently there are no nasal spray vaccines for Covid-19 available in the country. “However, the Serum Institute of India in Pune is working on a vaccine for coronavirus and is expected to begin clinical trials by end of this year,” he said.

Vardhan refuted China’s claim of simultaneous outbreak of the virus in other parts of the world, and said that there was no clinching evidence available to validate it.

Ahead of the festive season, the minister urged people to be mindful of their roles in fighting the virus. Citing the example of Kerala, he said that the state’s negligence during Onam led to a sudden increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. “The state is paying the price of its gross negligence,” he said. “There were huge congregations during Onam and adequate safety measures were not taken.”

Kerala has witnessed a sharp spike recently, with the total number of cases breaching the three lakh-mark on October 13. On Saturday, 9,016 new cases of infection were reported from the state.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the total number of cases in India rose to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new cases being reported in the past 24 hours. The country’s death toll rose by 1,033 to 1,14,031.