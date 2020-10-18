Congress MP P Chidambaram on Sunday quoted Democratic candidate in the United States presidential elections Joe Biden, in his appeal to voters in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.

“We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies,” Chidambaram tweeted, quoting Biden, and terming it to be a “good vow” for the voters.

Mr Joe Biden, Democratic candidate in the US elections said yesterday “We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies” — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 18, 2020

He also referred to Jacinda Ardern’s re-election as the prime minister of New Zealand as a “hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy”.

The election of Ms Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister of New Zealand gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 18, 2020

Ardern’s centre-left Labour Party on Saturday secured a landslide victory in New Zealand’s General Election.

Apart from the Bihar elections, bye-elections for a Lok Sabha seat and 56 Assembly seats across 12 states – including 28 in Madhya Pradesh – are scheduled for the first week of November. The Congress will contest in 70 states as part of the grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties, which will fight on 144 and 29 seats, respectively. It is pitted against the National Democratic Alliance, comprising of Bharatiya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) and other small parties.

The state will poll in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.