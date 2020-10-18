A look at the headlines right now:

India witnessing Covid-19 community transmission in certain districts, admits health minister: Harsh Vardhan said the community spread of the virus was detected in parts of the country, but claimed this was limited to “certain districts occurring in a limited number of states”. India crossed Covid-19 peak, likely to have around 106 lakh active cases by February, says Centre’s panel: The expert committee stressed on the need to continue protective measures against the virus and said that India not imposed a lockdown in March, the virus could have claimed over 25 lakh lives by now. India’s democracy passing through most difficult times, says Congress chief Sonia Gandhi: In a video message posted from Congress’ official Twitter handle, Gandhi said her party’s aim was to keep fighting for the country.

India’s coronavirus toll goes up by 1,033 to 1.14 lakh, tally nears 75 lakh: India’s active cases stood at 7,83,311, a decline from Saturday, while the recoveries reached 65,97,209. The recovery rate stood at 87.78% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.

‘Could have avoided those words’, says Amit Shah on Maharashtra governor’s letter to CM: Bhagat Singh Koshyari had asked Uddhav Thackeray if he had “turned secular” while questioning his decision to keep religious places in the state closed.

TRP measuring body accuses Republic TV of misrepresentation: This came after Republic TV claimed the BARC had personally confirmed to it that there was no case of alleged malpractices against the network.

Mizoram objects to temple construction in village on Tripura border, imposes Section 144: The government claimed the building of a temple in the area and the community’s activities could cause law and order problems.

Attack on ‘The Caravan’ journalist: Press Club says police officer must be suspended: The Caravan said Ahan Penkar was attacked while he was reporting on a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit teenager in North Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir gets new local body, state leaders wary of ‘depoliticisation’: Under the new arrangement, each district in the Union Territory will be divided into 14 territorial constituencies and the members of the council will be directly elected by voters.

At least 12 dead, over 100 wounded in suicide car bombing in Afghanistan’s Ghor province: The attack, for which no one has claimed responsibility so far, took place near a police headquarters and other nearby government buildings in Firozkoh area.

