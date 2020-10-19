Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are likely to conduct late-stage clinical trials of intranasal vaccine for coronavirus once the regulatory approval is in place, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, according to Reuters. He added that the late-stage trial, which usually involves thousands of participants, is likely to start in a few months.

No vaccine has yet been approved for commercial use against the coronavirus, but over a dozen vaccines from more than 100 candidates globally are being tested on humans. The vaccines, which are currently in Phase 3 trials, are all administered by injection, according to the World Health Organization. The Serum Institute of India is conducting Phase 3 trials of a vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine is already under human clinical trial stage in India.

Last month, Bharat Biotech signed a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, United States to manufacture single-dose intranasal vaccine for the coronavirus. The intranasal vaccine has shown very positive effects in mice, according to Bharat Biotech. The company said an intranasal vaccine will not only be simpler to administer, but will reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles and syringes, thus bringing down the cost of the immunisation programme.

India’s tally on Sunday rose to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new cases in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,033 to 1,14,031. India’s active cases stood at 7,83,311 while the recoveries reached 65,97,209. The recovery rate stood at 87.78% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.