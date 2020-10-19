The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the state government’s petition seeking a stay on the Centre’s move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to the Adani Enterprises, reported NDTV. The Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government had moved the court in August after an all-party-meeting demanded a rollback of the Union Cabinet’s decision.

The Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to lease out the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports through a public-private partnership model in August. Currently, these airports are managed by the Airports Authority of India. The Centre had decided to lease out the Thiruvananthapuram airport to the Adani Group for 50 years.

Chief Minister Vijayan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the move was against an assurance given to him personally. The Opposition Congress had also criticised the Centre’s move to lease out the airport to the Adani group.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, meanwhile, had said that the Kerala government did not qualify in the international bidding process for Thiruvananthapuram airport.