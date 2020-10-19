The Calcutta High Court on Monday ruled that visitors will not be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals this year, reported NDTV. The court said all the pandals should be declared as containment zones in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Durga Puja celebrations will begin on October 22.

Only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, the court said. It also put a cap on the number of organisers allowed inside – 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones.

Justice Sanjib Bandhopadhay asked how will 20,000 police personnel control a crowd that can swell up to three lakh, reported Hindustan Times Bangla.

West Bengal has over 33,000 active cases and more than 6,000 deaths as of Monday, according to the health ministry.