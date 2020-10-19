A candidate for the Gaya seat in the Bihar Assembly elections was on Monday booked for riding a buffalo while campaigning, the Hindustan Times reported. Mohammad Parvez Mansoori, 45, a candidate of Rashtriya Ulema Council party, was booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and for violating coronavirus-induced restrictions.

The police arrested Mansoori as soon as he reached Swarajpuri Road from Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, and booked him under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) besides the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. He was later released on bail.

“It was a flagrant violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said. “The police will investigate and proceed accordingly.”

Mansoori said he wanted to show a mirror to the politicians in Gaya, as it is one of the dirtiest cities in Bihar. He claimed that if he was elected to power, he would make Gaya a pollution-free town.

Mansoori alleged that National Democratic Alliance candidate Prem Kumar, who has been the MLA for 30 years, and Congress candidate Mohan Srivasatava who has been the deputy mayor for 15 years, have failed to develop Gaya.

The Election Commission of India has asked candidates not to use animals for campaigning. “The Election Commission had advised political parties and candidates to refrain from using any animal for election campaigns in any manner,” an official of the poll panel said. “Even a party, having reserved a symbol depicting an animal should not make a live demonstration of that animal in any election campaign of the party or any of its candidates.”

The Bihar elections are due to be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7, with the results to be announced on November 10.