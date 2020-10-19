The big news: Panel says by February, 50% of Indians may have had Covid-19, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: India included Australia in a naval alliance in snub to China, and the BJP chief said the Citizenship Amendment Act would be implemented soon.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Fifty percent of Indians may have had coronavirus by February, Centre’s panel estimates: The panel projected that around 30% of the population is currently infected.
- India invites Australia to join Malabar naval exercises in snub to China: Australia took part in the exercise once in 2007, but it drew a stern response from China.
- Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented soon, says BJP chief Nadda, cites Covid-19 for delay: Nadda said that work on implementing the CAA has resumed with gradual improvement in the coronavirus situation.
- No visitors to be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals this year, says Calcutta High Court: The court put a cap on the number of organisers allowed inside – 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones.
- Republic TV to sue Mumbai Police chief for Rs 200 crore for ‘damage to reputation’ in TRP scam: The television channel has repeatedly claimed that the police summons to its top editors in the TRP scam were part of a ‘desperate witch hunt’.
- Actor Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Muthiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’ on cricketer’s request: Tamil film personalities had said that Sethupathy should not act in the biopic of a person who had backed the Sri Lankan Army’s war against the LTTE.
- Chinese soldier caught in Ladakh to be sent back, says Army: Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control.
- Nine-year-old climate activist says she was detained for protesting against air pollution in Delhi: Aarav Seth, a 12-year-old boy, who was demonstrating with Licypriya Kangujam was also detained, she said.
- Coronavirus patients show symptoms months after contracting infection, says Oxford study: The research, studied 58 patients admitted to the Oxford University Hospitals, with moderate to severe symptoms.
- ED questions Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association scam, NCP calls it ‘political vendetta’: Abdullah was the president of the state cricket body between 2001 and 2011, when the alleged irregularities worth Rs 113 crore reportedly took place.