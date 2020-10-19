A look at the headlines right now:

Fifty percent of Indians may have had coronavirus by February, Centre’s panel estimates: The panel projected that around 30% of the population is currently infected. India invites Australia to join Malabar naval exercises in snub to China: Australia took part in the exercise once in 2007, but it drew a stern response from China. Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented soon, says BJP chief Nadda, cites Covid-19 for delay: Nadda said that work on implementing the CAA has resumed with gradual improvement in the coronavirus situation. No visitors to be allowed inside Durga Puja pandals this year, says Calcutta High Court: The court put a cap on the number of organisers allowed inside – 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones. Republic TV to sue Mumbai Police chief for Rs 200 crore for ‘damage to reputation’ in TRP scam: The television channel has repeatedly claimed that the police summons to its top editors in the TRP scam were part of a ‘desperate witch hunt’. Actor Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Muthiah Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’ on cricketer’s request: Tamil film personalities had said that Sethupathy should not act in the biopic of a person who had backed the Sri Lankan Army’s war against the LTTE. Chinese soldier caught in Ladakh to be sent back, says Army: Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control. Nine-year-old climate activist says she was detained for protesting against air pollution in Delhi: Aarav Seth, a 12-year-old boy, who was demonstrating with Licypriya Kangujam was also detained, she said. Coronavirus patients show symptoms months after contracting infection, says Oxford study: The research, studied 58 patients admitted to the Oxford University Hospitals, with moderate to severe symptoms. ED questions Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket Association scam, NCP calls it ‘political vendetta’: Abdullah was the president of the state cricket body between 2001 and 2011, when the alleged irregularities worth Rs 113 crore reportedly took place.