Coronavirus: Trump says people are tired of listening to Covid expert ‘Fauci and all these idiots’
The global tally of coronavirus cases crossed four crore, while the toll climbed to 11.17 lakh.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday claimed people were tired of hearing from “Anthony Fauci and all these idiots”, a day after the top infectious disease expert said he was “absolutely not surprised” that Trump contracted the coronavirus as he held large events with few face coverings. Trump called Fauci a “disaster”.
India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 75,50,273 on Monday with 55,722 new cases in 24 hours, the lowest in five days. The country’s toll rose by 579 to 1,14,610 – lowest in nearly four months. India’s active cases stood at 7,72,055, while the recoveries reached 66,63,608. The recovery rate stood at 88.26% and the mortality rate was 1.52%.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.03 crore people and killed 11,17,470, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.76 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8.59 am: Bihar’s toll from the coronavirus breached the 1,000-mark on Monday, after seven more patients succumbed to the disease, PTI reports. The state’s tally of infections rose by 912 to 2,05,123.
8.58 am: Odisha reported 1,982 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 2,70,346, PTI reports. The toll rises by 17 to 1,152.
8.55 am: Israel announced it will begin human trials of its vaccine against coronavirus by the end of October, PTI reports. The vaccine named “Brilife”, is being developed by the Israel Institute of Biological Research that was established in 1952 as part of the Israel Defence Forces’ Science Corps, and later became a civilian organisation.
8.50 am: A study by Britain’s Oxford University has found that a large number of coronavirus patients, who have been discharged from hospital, experience symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, depression and anxiety two to three months after contracting the infection, Reuters reported on Monday.
8.47 am: A central government committee on Monday said that at least half of India’s population is likely to have been infected with the coronavirus by next February.
