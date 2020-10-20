The New Yorker magazine on Monday suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he exposed himself during a virtual meeting last week, The Washington Post reported.

“Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while we investigate the matter,” said Natalie Raabe, a spokesperson of the magazine said.

Toobin, who has been associated with the magazine since 1993, apologised to his family, friends and colleagues.

He will also not appear in CNN where he worked as a chief legal analyst. “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN spokesperson said.

Toobin was caught masturbating during a video call on Zoom between members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. He told Vice that he “made an embarrassingly stupid mistake” during the Zoom call. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom,” Toobin said. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”