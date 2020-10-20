Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday claimed at a rally in Rohtas in Bihar that “Bharat tere tukde honge” slogan can no longer be chanted at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists can no longer enter Kashmir and attack Indian soldiers, ANI reported. “The only slogan being raised in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’,” he claimed.

He said that Pakistani terrorists cannot attack Indian jawans, for if they do so, Indian soldiers will enter Pakistan to flush them out, referring to the Balakot air strikes following the attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in February 2019, that killed 40 Indian soldiers.

#WATCH: Pakistan supported terrorists cannot enter Kashmir and attack jawans... 'Bharat tere tukde honge' slogan cannot be raised in JNU now, the only slogan being raised in the country is 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat': UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Rohtas #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4RHs7pnMyK — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

Adityanath said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has fulfilled its promises on matters such as Kashmir, Ayodhya and Pakistan, PTI reported. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the Rashriya Janata Dal and Congress in Bihar, accusing them of indulging in corruption and placing family interests above the people’s welfare.

“So voracious is their hunger that when they were not left with anything else to eat up, they ended up devouring the fodder meant for cattle,” Adityanath said in a reference to the fodder scam, in which Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. “They can’t part with space on their party banners, how will they tolerate common people demanding their share in power?”

Adityanath claimed that during the 1990s, when Bihar was in the news for violence, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress were “responsible for massacres as they pitted one caste against the other”. He said that as opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”, these parties were concerned about who had the first claim on the country’s resources – a reference to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remark about Muslims.

Adityanath said that it was Modi in Delhi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Bihar who ensured that all those affected economically by the coronavirus pandemic received the promised relief. “We ensured delivery of welfare measures without discrimination,” he claimed. “We also fulfilled our promises be it rooting out terrorism from Kashmir, beating Pakistan on its own turf or construction of the Ram temple.”

Adityanath urged the people of Bihar to vote for the Janata Dal (United)-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance. He said the people of Bihar should squarely defeat the Rashtriya Janata Dal-Congress combine, which had during its rule “created a situation wherein people of Bihar used to hide their identity when they moved out in search of better opportunities”.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases from October 28 to November 7, and the results declared on November 10.