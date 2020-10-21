A Chinese soldier, who was caught by Indian forces in eastern Ladakh after he “strayed” across the Line of Actual Control, was handed back to China on Tuesday night, NDTV reported.

The Indian Army had apprehended the soldier, identified as Wang Ya Long, in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday.

The soldier was handed back to Beijing at the Chushul Moldo meeting point in Ladakh, according to the Hindustan Times.

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night. pic.twitter.com/ZFROVSdhDz — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

The Indian Army had on Monday said the soldier will be handed over to Chinese officials at the Chusul-Moldo meeting point after formalities are completed.

The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday night. The soldier, said to be from the 6th Motorised Infantry Division, was carrying civil and military documents.

Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, had claimed the soldier got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request.

Zhang on Tuesday said he had been told that the soldier will be handed over after a medical examination. “We hope that the Indian side will live up to its promise to hand over the missing Chinese soldier as soon as possible and implement the consensus reached by the two sides in the 7th round of Senior Commanders meeting, so as to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas,” he said. The meeting was held earlier this month.

India-China tensions

India and China have been locked in a border standoff since May. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of their Chinese counterparts were killed in a clash in Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The military commanders of the two countries have held several rounds of talks to defuse the tension and end the standoff.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping had earlier this month asked the People’s Liberation Army to be ready for war. In response, India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said Indian troops were always battle-ready.

On October 14, Beijing said it does not recognise Indian sovereignty over Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that India had illegally occupied the Union Territory. In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that China had no locus standi to comment on the matter. The ministry said Ladakh as well as Arunachal Pradesh are integral parts of India and this has been conveyed to the Chinese side on many occasions.

After the sixth round of military talks on September 22, India and China had resolved to stop sending more troops to the frontline amid the border standoff. Both countries also agreed to take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground and ensure peace in the border areas, it added.