Coronavirus: India’s count breaches 76-lakh mark with 54,044 new infections, recovery over 88%
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India will vaccinate about three crore people, including healthcare specialists.
India’s Covid-19 case count on Wednesday rose to 76,51,107, with 54,044 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 717 to 1,15,914. There are 7,40,090 active cases, 67,95,103 recoveries, and the recovery rate stood at 88.81%.
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India will vaccinate about three crore people, including healthcare specialists at the frontline in the fight against Covid-19, in the first phase.
Globally, the disease has affected more than 4.07 crore people and killed 11,23,824, according to Johns Hopkins University. The worldwide recoveries have crossed 2.78 crore.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.35 am: India’s Covid-19 case count breaches the 76-lakh mark to reach 76,51,107 after 54,044 new infections. The toll in the country goes up by 717 to 1,15,914.
8.59 am: Odisha’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,72,250 on Tuesday as 1,904 more people tested positive for the infection, while 16 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,168, PTI reports.
8.57 am: One in six children, or 356 million globally were living in extreme poverty before the Covid-19 pandemic began, and this is set to worsen significantly, according to a new World Bank Group and UN Children’s Fund analysis, PTI reports.
The analysis shows that the number of children living in extreme poverty decreased moderately, by 29 million, between 2013 and 2017. However, UNICEF and the World Bank Group warn that any progress made in recent years, has been “slow-paced, unequally distributed, and at risk” due to the economic impact of the pandemic.
8.53 am: A court in Mumbai on Monday acquitted 20 foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who had been charged for violating coronavirus-related lockdown orders. The court noted that there wasn’t an “iota of evidence” to show that the foreign nationals had flouted the orders.
Also read:
Tablighi Jamaat: Mumbai court acquits 20 foreigners charged with violating lockdown orders
8.51 am: The health ministry says India will vaccinate about three crore people, including healthcare specialists, who are on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus in the first phase once protection against Covid-19 becomes available, the Hindustan Times reports.
This will include 70 lakh doctors and paramedics, in addition to two crore other frontline health workers, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on the sidelines of a Covid-19 media briefing on Tuesday. “The country has the infrastructure already in place to vaccinate the 30 million,” Bhushan said. “We have the cold chain, vials, syringes and everything.”
8.49 am: Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of coronavirus reinfection if antibodies reduce in five months, ANI reports.“That is why it is important to wear mask and take precautions even if one was infected earlier,” he said.