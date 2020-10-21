The big news: Maharashtra revokes general consent to CBI to probe cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Mumbai police summoned Kangana Ranaut and her sister on October 26 and 27, and the EC sent a notice to Kamal Nath on his ‘item’ remark.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Uddhav Thackeray withdraws general consent given to CBI to investigate cases in Maharashtra: The move came a day after the CBI filed a case to investigate the TRP scam, which the Mumbai Police is also looking into.
- Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai police next week: The summons in in connection with an FIR against them for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets and interviews.
- Kamal Nath gets Election Commission notice for referring to BJP leader as ‘item’: The Congress leader has been asked to respond within 48 hours. Meanwhile, the Election Commission asked political parties to follow coronavirus guidelines during campaigning.
- Pope Francis backs civil union laws for same-sex couples, says ‘they are children of God’: The pope added that ‘nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it’.
- Opposition leaders call for repeal of UAPA, say ‘today it was Stan Swamy, tomorrow it will be us’: Hemant Soren, MPs Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi urged the people to speak up against the Centre’s attempts to ‘chip away at the rights of people’. The NIA chargesheet, meanwhile, claimed that the accused have links with banned Maoist organisation.
- Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung breaks ties with NDA, says he will support TMC in Assembly polls: Gurung made a public appearance in Kolkata after three years.
- India likely to produce bulk of coronavirus vaccine, says Gates Foundation CEO: The Centre, meanwhile, said three crore frontline workers will be vaccinated first. Maharashtra capped the price of double, triple-layered masks at Rs 4 and N-95 variety at Rs 49. Delhi health minister said ICMR shouldn’t remove plasma therapy from treatment guidelines, and the ICMR said reinfection was possible if antibodies reduce within five months.
- CPI(M) calls Biplab Deb ‘little Hitler’ after he urges BJP workers to ‘uproot seeds of communists’: The party said the chief minister cannot make such a statement when he was holding a constitutional post.
- India recorded highest infant deaths due to air pollution in 2019, shows study: As many as 16.67 lakh people, including 1.16 lakh infants died due to air pollution in India in 2019, according to the survey.
- Maharashtra BJP leader Eknath Khadse quits party, to join NCP on Friday: Khadse, who had been unhappy with the saffron party for a couple of years, has accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ruining his career.