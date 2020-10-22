The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday landed in a controversy after Opposition leaders, journalists and social media users criticised its promise to provide “free coronavirus vaccination for all” in its manifesto for poll-bound Bihar.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who released the manifesto in Patna, said the first promise in it is free distribution of a vaccine against the coronavirus. Opposition leaders took exception to the promise and raised questions over the use of vaccines to further political agenda. Others raised doubts if states which are not poll-bound will receive the same treatment or not.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked the Election Commission to take action, calling the Narendra Modi government “shameless”.

तुम मुझे वोट दो मैं तुम्हे वैक्सीन .... what appalling cynicism! Will the ElectionCommission rap her & her shameless Govt on the knuckles? https://t.co/ri1UlWWmgD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 22, 2020

Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s biggest opponent in the Bihar Assembly elections, tweeted that the vaccine belongs to India and not just to the saffron party.

कोरोना का टीका देश का है, भाजपा का नहीं!



टीका का राजनीतिक इस्तेमाल दिखाता है कि इनके पास बीमारी और मौत का भय बेचने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है!



बिहारी स्वाभिमानी हैं, चंद पैसों में अपने बच्चों का भविष्य नहीं बेचते! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) October 22, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party wondered if those who have not voted for the BJP will not get free vaccines.

What about non-BJP ruled states?



Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine? https://t.co/kjid5IC5aH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah called it “blatant populism”. “Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury,” he asked. “If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits Covid fears.”

Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears. https://t.co/ek796weG84 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 22, 2020

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav termed the poll promise as “opportunistic politics”.