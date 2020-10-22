A Mumbai-based lawyer on Thursday filed a complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly posting a malicious tweet against the judiciary, reported PTI. A day earlier, the Mumbai Police hadsummoned Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in connection with another complaint lodged against them on a Bandra court’s order.

Lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh on Thursday accused Ranaut of sedition and causing disharmony between two religious groups through her tweets. In his complaint before the Andheri Magistrate Court, the lawyer said the actor had “no respect for varied communities of India, law of the land and authorised government bodies”. She even made fun of the judiciary, the lawyer added.

The complaint said that Ranaut had posted “malicious and defamatory” tweets, terming the judiciary as “Papu Sena” following the Bandra court’s October 17 order. The Andheri court will hear the matter on November 10.

The Bandra court’s order was based on a complaint filed by fitness instructor and casting director Munnawarali Sayyed against Ranaut and Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets and interviews. The complainant had said the sisters should be charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Sayyed pointed to Ranaut’s comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and her remarks on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said that an investigation was needed to ascertain the motive behind their tweets and to find out “who are the people backing such hatred to create communal tensions and sentiments against the government”.

Ranaut has made several controversial statements recently. On October 14, the Karnataka Police filed a first information report against the actor for her tweet against farmers protesting the Centre’s new agriculture laws. She had referred to the protestors as “terrorists”.

The actor had become entangled in a row with the Maharashtra government after she said that Mumbai felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to her and that she feared living in the city. She had also criticised the Mumbai Police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The Centre gave Ranaut Y-plus security last month.