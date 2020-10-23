Nearly 3,500 people living in a 55-storey residential building in Mumbai were evacuated after a fire broke out at the City Centre Mall in Nagpada on Thursday night. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said no fatalities were reported.

Fire extinguishing operations continued on Friday morning. At least 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tankers and 250 fire brigade personnel are at the spot trying to control the blaze, according to the Hindustan Times.

The residents from the neighbouring Orchid Enclave building were evacuated with the help of police.

A firefighter, identified as Ramesh Chaugule, was injured and taken to the JJ hospital, according to Mumbai Mirror. Reports said that another firefighter may have been injured.

“We are not sure about the cause of the fire yet,” an unidentified fire official told the newspaper.

The BMC said the fire broke out around 9 pm on Thursday and the city’s fire brigade declared a Brigade Call at 2.41 am. It was originally a level 1 fire but later escalated to level 3 and then to level 5, following which more support from the fire brigade was called.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other city officials visited the site of the blaze on Thursday night to check the situation, according to NDTV.